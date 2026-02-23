New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
True and False or Us Versus Them?
0:00
-18:57

True and False or Us Versus Them?

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 144
New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Feb 23, 2026

The ever-insightful Michael Malice once explained, “most people do not process information through a true/false filter but through an us/them filter.” There are pretty deep and interesting reasons why this is true, and there are also insightful comments to be made about the necessity and value of at least some of us disciplining ourselves to prefer a true/false filter, or at least to defer to the results of one. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explores this idea out loud and explains its relevance to politics, society, and education. Be sure to join him!

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 New Discourses · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture