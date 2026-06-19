Twenty-First Century Propaganda Is Interactive

The propaganda we face in the twenty-first century has a new and different character that we must rapidly make ourselves aware of. It’s interactive. That is, rather than just feeding you agitation or propaganda in order to engage you, the propaganda methods of the social-media age influence you by giving you contoured feedback on what you post: likes, reposts, shares, criticism, ratios, and all of that. By intervening in what looks like an organic response to your own materials, this “interactive propaganda” environment can lead people down almost any primrose path or even into madness. In this important episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains this new form of propagandistic manipulation. Join him and prepare yourself.