Twenty-First Century Woke—Left and Right | James Lindsay

During the 20th century, or the Modern Era, material conditions were king, but as the Information Era of the 21st century (construed broadly) emerged, they have become less important to our politics. At the New Discourses-hosted Saving American Liberty conference held in Dallas, Texas, on August 22-23, 2025, founder of New Discourses, James Lindsay, explains in this important fourth lecture how thinking changed as the Modern Era gave way to an Information Era many consider to be "Postmodern." Continuing from his previous lecture in the series, Lindsay explains that "Woke" sociognostic thinking evolved along with this change, which can be characterized by a transition from thinking man is produced by his material conditions to believing he is produced by his social (structural) conditions, which "Woke" radicals need to seize in order to remake man in their own images. Join him for a proper introduction to the "Woke Right" as a Reaction movement against the postmodern neo-Marxism of the Woke Left.