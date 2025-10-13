We Must Win By the Book

The hard part of building and protecting civilization is that we have to do it while maintaining the values and principles of civilization. That means while the enemies of civilization can run amok and break rules, norms, policies, laws, and expectations, we cannot. We have to do everything by the book. It’s not just that we need to on a matter of principle, though. We also must as a matter of strategy. In a two-tiered system like the Woke Left has set up for itself, it gets to excuse itself for breaking the rules, but we will not have that luxury. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down the need for us to win by the book so we can preserve the book. Join him to learn how to fight for things worth fighting for.