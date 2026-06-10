What Are The Protocols of the Elders of Zion?

As antisemitic and anti-Jewish propaganda rises across the West (largely catering to recent imported audiences), we're forced to confront its most egregious and damaging source, a 1903 book compiled by the Russian Tsar's Secret Police (Ohkrana) called The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. This fabrication was a bit of darkest black propaganda organized by the Russian Empire's tyrannical leadership between 1899 and 1903. Its purpose was to help the regime consolidate its power by alleging a dark conspiracy of Jews headed by the fictitious group called the Learned Elders of Zion. The book is a complete fabrication, a completely exposed forgery, but its damage has been relentless for over a century. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains this wretched book and its impact, tying it to the black propaganda and conspiracy theories of "Jewish Supremacy" still circulating popularly today. Join him to understand what you're seeing out there.