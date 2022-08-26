New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 18 What is a woman? That's the question of the year, it seems, and we're all aghast. The thing is, almost nobody understands what that particularly nasty bit of confusion is about. Luckily, the most high-profile case of the problem, which occurred in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Kentanji Brown Jackson, gave us the answer. She said she didn't know what a woman is (while being a woman) because she's not a biologist. In other words, to know what a woman is, you have to ask a qualified expert. It doesn't matter what the definition is because the whole thing is a power grab making use of Queer Theory (better called Queer Marxism) to steal power from deliberately constructed confusion. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks it down for you like no one else can. Join him and hear! Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support Subscribe to New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.