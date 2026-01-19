What Is an American? | James Lindsay

What is an American? Or, rather, what makes Americans American? This is a question we have been able to take for granted for a long time, but due to unwanted pressure from the "Woke Right," we're now facing a deliberate attempt to redefine American identity. At New Discourses, we believe in taking these kinds of challenges head on, so at the Saving American Liberty learning seminar we hosted in Dallas, Texas, on August 22-23, 2025, New Discourses founder, James Lindsay, made it his fifth, final, and anchor lecture of the event. It's an informative but more importantly inspiring talk that hearkens to the intrinsic and sacred covenant with Liberty that defines American identity. Join him for a better answer to the question "What is an American?" than you'll hear almost anywhere else, and may your faith in our great nation and its Blessings of Liberty be renewed by it.