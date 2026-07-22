What Is the DSA Platform?

The Democratic Party is in trouble. Many of us have known that for a long time, but only a few Democrats have. This is the moment where that needs to change. Through internal declarations of their own, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which is for all intents and purposes a Marxist-Leninist Communist organization, isn't just winning primary elections on the Democratic ticket; they are also intending to take over the Democratic Party (and teachers unions) writ large. This is in every respect an emergency situation for Democrats and for America herself. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads through the entire DSA platform and its introduction so that people can see it is exactly what so many fear it is: a Communist party with a Marxist-Leninist agenda. Join him for this important episode and share it with Democrats who might be willing to listen.