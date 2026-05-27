What Seizing the Means of Production Really Means

At the heart of the Communist project is “seizing the means of production.” But what does this really mean? Is it just taking control of factories and farms and “expropriating the expropriators,” as Marx had it, or is there something deeper? In this fascinating episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay takes a unique look at the concept of seizing the means of production in terms of taking control of the production of humanity itself within different totalitarian schema. For the Communists, it’s economic; for the Fascists, it’s nationalist; and for the Nazis, it’s racial production they’re seizing, all with the purpose of remaking man into what he was always supposed to be. Join him for this fascinating look into the real evils of totalitarianism in a way few have ever seen them.