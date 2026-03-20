What Was "Positive Christianity" in the Nazi Movement?

The Nazi Party had a problem through its entire existence, from 1920 to 1945. That problem was Christianity, which was in its way. The Nazi movement, you see, was a totalizing worldview that is in many ways at complete odds with Christianity. In order to get German Christians, both Protestant and Catholic, to accept and move toward Nazi ideology, a concept known as "Positive Christianity" was proposed as the official belief doctrine for the Third Reich, but what was it? Initially, it seems it was a placeholder meant to placate German Christians without offending either Catholic or Protestant. Later, it was developed by Nazi ideologist Alfred Rosenberg into a "bridge faith" meant to bring Christians in through their faith and slowly transform them into Nazis who would leave Christianity behind. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay lays it all out in a deep, thorough, and succinct way so that you can understand. Join him, and you'll see not only history but clear parallels to the "Christian Nationalism" movements of today.