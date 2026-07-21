What You Can Do to Fight The Woke Machine | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.62What You Can Do to Fight The Woke Machine | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 21, 202662ShareTranscriptFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-3-inclusion/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Nature of Islam's Attack on IsraelJul 20 • New DiscoursesThe Inseparable Relationship Between Islam and IslamismJul 17 • New DiscoursesA Machine to Make More Critical Race Theorists | James LindsayJul 16 • New DiscoursesThe Unwelcome Arrival of Woke 2.0Jul 15 • New DiscoursesEducation is in Big Trouble | James LindsayJul 14 • New DiscoursesMilestones, Vol. 4: Sayyid Qutb's Islamic Bolshevist VanguardJul 13 • New DiscoursesThe West Is Judeo-Christian-AmericanJul 10 • New Discourses