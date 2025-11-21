Why Fascist Economies Can't Work

When it comes to economic organization (not necessarily political organization), we might be tempted to ask why it is that Fascist economies don’t work. It seems like they might, after all, once you understand that they still enable what might be called a “deferred free enterprise” system, allowing for the profit motive after the government gets its own. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay (featuring a post by Logan Lancing) dives into the problem with Fascist (Stakeholder) economic models on a variety of levels, using both economic theory and historical and contemporary examples to make his point. Join him to understand why we should not readily embrace such a model for ourselves.