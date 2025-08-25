Woke as Warring Narratives

The world of Woke doesn't believe in truth, not at all. It is a world in which truth may or may not exist but is, assuredly, inaccessible. In place of actual truth, Woke thinking believes there are narratives which are regarded as true because powerful groups have the capacity to make people believe in them as truths. Thus, a Woke perspective is that information is "narratives all the way down," resulting in a kind of unresolvable, subjectivist conflict and power struggle over everything. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay reads briefly from "The Book of Woke" in order to help you understand this bizarre and dangerous (ultimately relativist) foundational perspective of Wokeness. Join him to see how they think and why it's so insane.