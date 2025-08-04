One of the best ways to think of “Woke Right” without getting into the philosophical and technical weeds is “same energy, opposite direction.” That is, the Woke Right has the same motivating worldview and activity as Woke Left but pointing approximately in the opposite direction, very crudely.

Ultimately, Woke Right is a reaction to Woke Left in very similar fashion to how Fascism was a reaction to Communism in Europe in the early 20th century. The Woke Right sees the Woke Left succeeding at taking power and destroying society, and it also agrees that the Woke Left is as successful as it is in these two endeavors because it must have some things right. The Woke Right therefore adopts much of the foundational worldview, most of the tactics, behaviors, and strategies, and the same disposition toward the centrality of power in the world as does the Woke Left but seeks to drive its own conclusions. As commentator Carl Benjamin put it, the Woke Right realizes that “the problem with the Woke Left wasn’t the Woke part; it is the Left part.”

Since the Woke Right sees the destruction the Woke Left is causing, it naively assumes that doing roughly the opposite must be the right thing to do. When the Woke Right perceives the Woke Left promotes “anti-white racism” as part of its Race Marxism agenda and praxis, for example, it replies with a pro-white racialism. Since the Woke Left is concerned about radical egalitarianism for all of humanity through its twisted doctrines, the Woke Right replies with a radical intolerance that sometimes combines with cultural chauvinism or even racialism that takes the form of ultranationalism.

In this way, Woke Right has the same energy as the Woke Left; it just points that energy in an opposing direction. That opposite direction is called reaction, and the Woke Right players are reactionaries.

The Simple Example of Racialism

Understanding this issue properly is probably easiest through race, but it manifests in every dimension. With race, it’s pretty obvious.

Woke Left says “don’t be racist” but enables “reverse racism,” so to speak. That is, Woke Left does two things (doublespeak) with regard to racism: decries racism (in general but in practice only from dominant groups) while encouraging and enabling racism (against majority or dominant racial groups). Put even more simply, Woke Left basically says “all racism is bad except our racism.

Woke Right takes this energy and points it the other way. In some sense, it does reverse-reverse racism as a reaction to the bogus Woke Left “anti-racialism” program. In the simplest expression, the Woke Right replies to the Woke Left’s “all racism is bad except our racism” with “actually, racism is actually good (or normal), especially our racism.” That is, Woke Right racialism embraces racism as normal, universal, beneficial, or at least strategically necessary (“if everyone can do group identity politics and racism except whites, we’ll lose” is the logic) and encourages (rewards, incentivizes) and enables racism against minority or marginalized racial groups as a reaction to the obvious, and obviously bogus, double standard from the Woke Left.

The consequence is that reaction gives us obviously similar energy in the opposite direction, but the fact is that the energy isn’t just similar. It’s the same. It’s Woke in both cases.

To get under the hood, we have to ask why each side does this.

What’s Under the Hood?

Woke Left insists that its racial program (“antiracism”) is built off the idea of dismantling systemic racism with is unjustly imposed upon “minoritized racial groups,” alienating them from themselves and society. They don't believe in racism, they claim, and racism is not our natural state as people, but it is forced upon us all by the existing racial power structure. The “system” forces the racialist game on everyone, so that’s the game that must be played in order to “dismantle” racism. That’s the Woke Left’s “liberating tolerance” logic, just like it was Marx, Lenin, Stalin, and Mao’s “dictatorship of the proletariat” logic.

Of course, everything goes wrong because the Left’s conflict-theory approach to race stratification in society cannot fix race stratification in society or attitudes related to it, including racism. It can only make these issues worse. That is, they do not have “mostly right analysis, effective tactics, wrong solutions.” They have wrong analysis all the way down to the core too, and their tactics are actually evil.

In fact, their solutions are crude redistributions of opportunity that ultimately place unqualified “DEI hires” (Affirmative Action) into positions they shouldn’t occupy, so things start going wrong in consequential ways. Meanwhile, the “dominant racial group” is discriminated against and genuinely “minoritized” (made into a group with minority status in society) by the logic of “liberating tolerance.” As Herbert Marcuse said it, “liberating tolerance would me extending tolerance to movements from the left and withdrawing tolerance from movements from the right.” People notice this bias and reject it eventually.

Woke Right observes this state of affairs and decides things worked better without these Leftist manipulations, but we can’t go back. They don’t believe we can simply stop doing the Leftism and liberating tolerance because that genie is out of the bottle. There’s no going back; there’s only going through and forward. In this way, Woke Right reaction is actually a form of right-wing progressivism.

In many cases, the Woke Right decides that “repressive tolerance,” which “liberating tolerance” was meant to break, was actually a good thing. Society worked better, they observe, back when society was more racist, so racism must be good. In greater generality, the Woke Left would say that society is made of oppression and that’s why it’s terrible, so we need to overthrow oppression. The Woke Right would react and reply that society is made of oppression and that’s what made it work, but we lost that in the name of tolerance so we need to restore oppression to stabilize society.

The Woke Right response then goes on to justify a racial hierarchy with themselves on top by observing the problems equity programs cause and blaming it on the minorities rather than the programs. They further justify it by saying racism is normal and natural as the now-obvious “reverse” racism of the other groups demonstrates. Therefore, there’s not just reasons to be racist (it’s natural), but it was apparently holding society together (it’s good). Same energy, opposite direction.

Based on Woke Origin

In pursuit of establishing their fundamental worldviews, both Woke Left and Woke Right write elaborate fictional histories of their people and countries to justify their ridiculous beliefs (here: about race).

Woke Left tells a story about an idyllic State of Nature in the distant, lost past that was destroyed by the imposition of the majority race and its evil racial ideology. We were all “antiracist” by nature until the white man came along and imposed white supremacy and made us all racialists, and we can return (on a higher level) to this antiracism in the future, bringing with us the developments of the periods of segregation.

The Woke Left’s is not a story about an awful past but a past that was ideal and then forced into a Fall by an evil Alien power, which is awful after that up to the present day. It’s a rotten twist on the story of the Fall in Genesis 3. It’s a story of the alienation of man from his true ideal nature, to which he must return by going forward and through, not backwards. Oppression is the Original Sin of man, and man alone can work to overcome it.

Woke Right tells a similar story, though with important differences. It looks less far back and tells a romantic story about a previous Golden Era when the majority race was much more dominant and the social order was more stable and prosperous for the people who really matter in society (themselves, the “heritage” people). Man does not have an ideal State of Nature but a brutish one (Hobbes) we climbed out of by tooth and claw into fragile civilization, and then the Left burst onto the scene and broke the social agreements that made it all work.

Their story is therefore also one of a Fall by an evil Alien power: the inclusion of the inferior and degenerate, general weakening and corruption, and then the eventual displacement (alienation) of the superior from its heritage inheritance, which is civilization itself. Civilization was progressing (it’s progressive!) away from its brutish Hobbesian State of Nature until it became too tolerant and broke the spells that bound civilization together, and by restoring those conditions, by state force if necessary, and ending the foolish tolerance, we can get back on track toward the Golden Era we (those who count) should already be inheriting. Tolerance is the Original Sin of man, and man alone can work to overcome it. Again, this is same energy (Woke), opposite direction.

This Is an Old Story and a Woke Story

Both of these stories are fantastic distortions that serve their ambitions and ideology. They’re also both stories of Gnostic alienation in the social domain (Sociognosticism), though they choose their starting points, thus solutions, differently and according to their need.

Sociognosticism refers to the old Gnostic alienation myths playing out through sociological means rather than spiritualist means. Rather than an evil creator demon alienating us from our godlike state and from union with the true God, we have various sociological phenomena and forces alienating us from the rightful trajectory our lives should be taking and a demand to transform society into what it always should have been. In Sociognosticism, this will not be achieved through right spiritual belief but through right social and political belief and action.

Obviously, the morals of the stories are superficially opposite but profoundly the same: the Alien must be displaced to return us to our true inheritance. The energy of the Fall must be resisted and, through power, dismantled. Oppression must be defeated by the Woke Left, and tolerance must be defeated by the Woke Right. Then man can return to his true inheritance. Same energy, opposite direction.

Same Toxic Methodology

It isn’t just that the ground beliefs between Woke Left and Right are essentially two takes on the same toxic story structure. Where the “same energy, opposite direction” phenomenon of Woke Right and Left really becomes apparent is in their core methodologies, which are flattening and transgressing.

The transgression part is easy to understand: the existing boundaries enforced by the existing sociognostic powers have to be transgressed in order to open up space for the liberation of the people trapped by them.

The thing is, really understanding the transgression part requires understanding the (dialectical) flattening part. Flattening refers to flattening out the political universe from either Woke view into “our side” versus “their Woke.” It is the sociopolitical extension of the psychopathological phenomenon called “splitting.” Splitting separates the world into all good (my side) and evil (against me) with virtually no middle ground (middle ground is not fully on “my side” so it is “against me”). In early Christian Gnostic terminology, it is called Manicheanism.

From the Woke Left worldview, everything that isn’t Woke Left is somehow Woke Right, no matter how tortured the explanation has to be for how that is. Everyone who disagrees with them is “racist,” “fascist,” “Nazi,” “Alt Right” (Woke Right), or whatever. Their main targets are members of the center left who can be radicalized through the menace of the expansive “Far Right.” Those who cannot be radicalized will be marginalized as “complicit” in oppression. Their worldview is flattened into a Manichean struggle of themselves versus the evil oppressive Other—liberating tolerance versus repressive tolerance. The reason for this is because it’s how the dialectical perspective (Woke conflict model) views the world.

From the Woke Right worldview in reply, everything that isn’t themselves is somehow Woke Left, no matter how tortured the explanation has to be for how that is. “Liberals” and “centrists” and “neocons” and “shitlibs,” “cuckservatives,” “Jews,” and “moderates” are all somehow crypto-Leftists. Their main targets are members of the center right who can be radicalized through the menace of the expansive “Far Left.” Those who cannot be radicalized will be marginalized as too weak (tolerant) to fight effectively. Their worldview is flattened into a Manichean struggle of themselves versus the evil tolerant Other—repressive tolerance versus liberating tolerance. The reason for this is because it’s how the dialectical perspective (Woke conflict model) views the world. Same energy, opposite direction.

Mao Zedong (Communist dictator) split the population into “the people” and “the enemies of the people” in this way. Carl Schmitt (Nazi political theorist, favorite on the Woke Right) called this the “friend/enemy distinction” and claimed it’s the “essence of the political” (that is, what makes politics political in the sense of explaining what politics really essentially is). These are two manifestations of exactly the same thing. The Woke Right adopting the friend/enemy distinction as a reaction to Woke Left Maoism is just another way of picking up Woke Maoism. From a Woke perspective, all politics is just the friend/enemy distinction, whatever they call it. The result is a complete flattening of the world into “(Not Woke!!!) us” versus “Woke them.”

This is the essence of Woke flattening, which can be seen as Sociognostic Manicheanism or as sociopolitical psychopathic splitting. It’s the same thing either way.

From Flattening to Transgression

Flattening is really crucial to properly understanding transgression. The point of Woke transgression is to transgress against the norms of prevailing mainstream society by acting as though you’re defiantly transgressing against the other side’s radical, artificial, imposed (repressive or liberating) norms.

The transgressive activity on the Woke Left is frequently just called “transgression” openly in general (e.g., bell hooks’s Teaching to Transgress). It is also called “queering” in a particularly blatant specific.

Queering means deliberately violating the norms and confusing the bases for all legitimacy through transgressive activities against them. Simple enough. The Woke Leftist will transgress against an overarching societal norm like not having sexual fetish performances in the street in front of children who might even participate during a parade, and they will do so by claiming they’re transgressing a “repressive” norm like “heteronomativity” enforced by “homophobia.” Society has all these (Sociognostic) power dynamics that “straighten people out,” and it is their obligation to disrupt and dismantle those systems to liberate people from that evil alienating power.

If we keep our eyes on the ball, though, the target isn’t “repression.” It’s society. The goal is to break the norms of society to their own advantage. The excuse is breaking free of repression. Almost no one things drag queens and fetish performances in front of children have anything to do with gay civil rights, and most people (gay or otherwise) are horrified and even insulted by such an insinuation. The idea that a child who will grow up to be gay needs a drag performer as a role model rather than a doctor, pilot, lawyer, or businessman is not just absurd and misguided but generally disgusting.

From Queer to Based

The Woke Right does the same thing, misusing the word “based” instead of using the word “queer” to do so.

It’s amusing in a way. The original use of the word “based” as a kind of slang was not from “based in reality and principle and courageous enough to tell the truth against opposition” as every healthy (normal, reality-based, principled) person today understands it. It was a slang term from a rap song about freebasing cocaine and being high out of your mind. The term was adopted to fighting back against Woke Left excesses through the mid-2010s (as when Christina Hoff Sommers, a fairly mainstream anti-feminist, stood up against “third-wave radical feminism” plainly and boldly, got nicknamed “Based Mommy”). It then took on a life of its own, especially among younger right-wingers, who started using it to mean transgressing not just Woke Leftist policing of society but also many norms of polite society itself—in the name of fighting against the Woke Leftism and going further and further.

While the Left says “queering,” nobody says “basing,” but that would be closer to the meaning the Woke Right has for its trasgressive activity. It would also be a perfect parallel to queering, so I’ll use it here to make the point. “Basing,” which could actually refer to getting high out of your mind on (your own supply of) coke, would be transgressing against the norms of society in the name of standing up to the “fake and ghey” demands imposed by Woke Leftism.

We need to keep our eyes on the ball here again. The target of this behavior isn’t merely “liberating” Leftism but also the norms of society that are implicated by Woke logic in enabling the tolerance that took us into Woke Leftism in the first place. The goal isn’t to end Woke Leftism and carry on with society. It’s to transform society on the assumption that society itself is the foundation of Woke Leftism.

This manifests the same way with our earlier example: normal society rejects racism, and Woke Leftism does this awful “antiracism” scam, so being racist on purpose transgresses the norm of society in the name of defiantly rejecting the imposition of Woke Left CRT race rules. The project is being racist and getting away with it, though, transgressing the norms of a society that rejects racism. The Woke Right call doing this “being based,” by which they mean transgressive of society in the name of rejecting Woke Left. If we use the verb form, they’re “basing” like the Woke Left is “queering.” Again, the idea that it's more like freebasing ideological and social cocaine than it is like being based in reality becomes pretty obvious. It’s clearly same energy, opposite direction.

The Anti-Jewish Elephant in the Room

It isn’t hard to come up with examples of “queering” and, if we will, “basing.” We’re swimming in them. You can probably think of dozens, including the weird elephant in the room: antisemitism.

It is transgressing societal norms (queering) for the Woke Left to support terrorist organizations like Hamas and its bid to free “Palestine” of Jews. Mountains of weird arguments can be given about imperialism and Jews being white (usurpers of dominant culture) or colonizers or whatever, and have been, but the point is transgressing society’s norms (queering) against a militant outside religion that wants death to our society too and supporting terrorism. “The issue is never the issue,” David Horowitz told us, “the issue is always the revolution.” The rationalizations are all there to cover up this fact and make it appear they’re transgressing the norms of a repressive, nationalist, racist “Far Right” (that is, “resisting").

It is also transgressing societal norms (“basing”) for the Woke Right to step out of line with conservatives over the last 75 years and hate and blame Israel, Zionism, or Jews for many of society’s problems, including the problem of Woke Leftism. Mountains of poor and corrupting arguments can be given about imperialism and Jews being usurpers of dominant culture or whatever, and have been, but the point is transgressing society’s norms (“basing,” i.e., Woke Right queering) against a minority race and defending a strategic ally in a crucial part of the world. The rationalizations are all there to cover up this fact and make it appear they're transgressing the norms of a Woke or “Jewish” plot to damage “heritage” America and its people (defending and reclaiming).

Summary

Obviously, this could go on and on and on, but the point is obvious enough. From the position of a normal person who already understands Woke Left to some degree, what Woke Right means is “same energy, opposite direction” as compared to Woke Left.

Woke Right is a reaction movement against Woke Left that adopts significant portions of its worldview, tactics, and covetous relationship to power (same energy) and points them toward the project of un-alienating the rightful inheritors of society from the oppressive consequences of tolerance (opposite direction)—engaging a dialectic of tolerance, if you want.

This isn’t hard for people to understand, though. Woke Right is people who think and act like the Woke Left but for ostensibly right-wing goals. It’s as simple as that. The Woke Right is the “right hand of the Left.”