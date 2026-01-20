Your Kids Are Being Groomed Into Political Activists | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00814Your Kids Are Being Groomed Into Political Activists | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJan 20, 2026814ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/10/the-critical-turn-in-education/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesWhat Is an American? | James LindsayJan 19 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Bonus Episode: Dietrich Eckhart's Jewish-Aryan DialecticJan 16 • New DiscoursesThe Effect of Social Media on Introverts and Extroverts | James Lindsay & Joe RoganJan 15 • New DiscoursesMilestones, Vol. 1: Islamist BolshevismJan 14 • New DiscoursesWhat Werewolves Can Teach Us About Political WarfareJan 12 • New DiscoursesWhy Did I Write Those Hoax Papers? | James LindsayJan 8 • New DiscoursesHypotheses Are Not Conclusions | James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian, Joe RoganJan 6 • New Discourses