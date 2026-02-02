Ideological Psychopathology

It goes without saying at this point that "Woke" activists appear to exhibit a suite of psychopathological traits and behaviors, but why? They can't all be crazy, not in the literal sense. The answer might lie in a concept that is sometimes called behavioral psychopathology, although the behaviors in this case are actually ideologically conditioned, motivated, and driven. That is, the answer might be that they aren't literally crazy but their ideological belief structure makes them behave, think, and even react in psychopathological ways. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay raises this possibility and offers a short discussion on it in the hopes of adding clarity and depth to a conversation that is becoming absolutely undeniable.