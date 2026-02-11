Woke Interpretation and "Lived Experience"

What in the world do the Woke mean by "lived experience"? As has been discussed here before, lived experience is a kind of magical combination of what someone actually lives and experiences and a Woke (or "Critical" or Marxist) interpretation of what causes that experience and what it means. That is, it is experience plus Woke interpretation. The thing is, while only the Woke Left calls this mixture of experience and activating misinterpretation by the term "lived experience," the phenomenon is spreading outside of Leftist circles. It's important we see how. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay revisits the topic of "lived experience" and explains how it manifests outside of Leftist enclaves and without the cutesy name. You don't want to miss this one. It's an important one.