The Cost of Speaking Up for Your Beliefs | Peter Boghossian
The Cost of Speaking Up for Your Beliefs | Peter Boghossian

Feb 20, 2020

Peter speaks with Conor about if there's anything he believes but doesn't say because people will think he's a bad person. Then the conversation shifts into whether or not we should stand up for what we believe. https://newdiscourses.com Purchase 'How to Have Impossible Conversations' here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/peter-boghossian/how-to-have-impossible-conversations/9780738285344/ Peter's Twitter: https://twitter.com/peterboghossian

