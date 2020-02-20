The Cost of Speaking Up for Your Beliefs | Peter Boghossian

Peter speaks with Conor about if there's anything he believes but doesn't say because people will think he's a bad person. Then the conversation shifts into whether or not we should stand up for what we believe. https://newdiscourses.com Purchase 'How to Have Impossible Conversations' here: https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/peter-boghossian/how-to-have-impossible-conversations/9780738285344/ Peter's Twitter: https://twitter.com/peterboghossian