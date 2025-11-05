Left and Right with Society in the Balance | James Lindsay

What are “Left” and “Right,” politically? Where does political extremism come from, on both sides? These are crucially important questions in our present era of extreme polarization that only seems to be increasing past any sense of a possible limit. To address these questions in a deep and fresh way, from August 22-23, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, New Discourses was proud to host a learning seminar event called Saving American Liberty, featuring talks from New Discourses founder James Lindsay and the founder of Sovereign Nations and New Discourses partner, Michael O’Fallon.

In this third talk of the seminar, Lindsay puts some foundation under the confusing terms “Left” and “Right,” which have strayed quite a bit from their origins in the French Revolution. He then explains a second dimension of political orientation as being located in metaphysical realism versus idealism. Using the metaphor of a pair of scales, or a balance, he makes a case for a healthy politics, Left and Right, as compared to pathological, extremist politics, Left and Right, that seek to destroy everything from their idealist mania. Join him to gain depth and clarity on this important subject.