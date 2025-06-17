Woke Right Elitism and Curtis Yarvin's Dark Elves

The Woke Right bros are weird. They're also elitists, but they're definitely weird. Dorky. Peculiar. Strange. Nerds. Unfit to rule but desperate to. What better way to see it than to read their weird, elitist writing ourselves? In this episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, my subscribers-only podcast, I take you through the strange world of a Curtis Yarvin…
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes