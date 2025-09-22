Is Woke Real, or Is It a Psyop?

One of the more difficult experiences we all face today is how hard it is to tell when something blows up on the internet whether it's "real" or a "psyop" (part of an active measure with a political warfare purpose). Well, the answer is typically "yes" between these two choices. That is, it's frequently both. Using a process that would best be called "reflexive becoming," a psyops can be turned into a flashpoint issue in the culture war, a movement, or even an insurrection. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down the idea so that we're better equipped for life in our agitprop battlefield. Join him to prepare yourself.