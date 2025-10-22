"Scratch a Hippie, Find a Fascist" | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:003"Scratch a Hippie, Find a Fascist" | James LindsayNew DiscoursesOct 22, 20253ShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/10/communism-1-0-theoretical-communism/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesThe Difference Between Left and Right16 hrs ago • New DiscoursesThe Three Pillars of CivilizationOct 17 • New DiscoursesThe Raging Birth of the Queer Militancy MovementOct 15 • New DiscoursesWe Must Win By the BookOct 13 • New DiscoursesJames Reads the Bible: Genesis 1-3Oct 10 • New DiscoursesThe Communist Manifesto, Volume 2: The Principles of CommunismOct 6 • New DiscoursesSociognosticism and the Black Magic of Aleksandr DuginOct 3 • New Discourses