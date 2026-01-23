What is Gender Trafficking?

As many people are now aware, children are being separated from their parents, both by the state and beyond the state's reach, as a result of indoctrination in gender ideology. In many "gender sanctuary" states, child protective services can even step in and "protect" children from their own parents and good parenting on these grounds, and the circumstances of these separations (sometimes de facto terminations of parental custody without due process) are sometimes developed and encouraged by third parties in schools, counseling offices, clinics, and online spaces. This situation has enough of a feel of "trafficking" of children to it that the word is naturally attaching to these situations even though it is legally incorrect. So, what is going on with "gender trafficking," and can it be developed into a genuine legal definition that gives parents legal options and paths to action? In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains and explores these ideas in a new way. If the issue of gender ideology and protecting children from it are important to you, this is a must-listen.