How "Woke Right" Beats the Dialectic

There are a lot of names we could give the obvious problem on the radical Right that has infiltrated and is threatening MAGA today. It used to be called the "Alt Right," and the Left used that term to mount a successful defense and even recruitment campaign for their causes (remember: Joe Biden ran for president and "won" based on Leftist reaction to the Alt Right). Another, better, term for the phenomenon is the "Woke Right." It is not just more accurate and true, it is also strategic. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains why the Woke Left cannot use the framing "Woke Right" the way it uses other labels, like "Alt Right" or "Neo-Fascist Right," in effect short circuiting the dialectic they depend on to drive their activism. (This episode, as I note, points to a subscribers-only episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, paywalled, I did on this subject previously. Please check it out and consider subscribing!)