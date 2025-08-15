The Woke Right says the darnedest things. In this case, cofounder and senior fellow at American Reformer, Aaron Renn, dives into the pressing questions of the day for all conservatives with this banger: Conservatives Need to Reclaim FDR. You read that right. You're probably not entirely shocked, though, seeing as American Reformer is the "New Christian …
Should Conservatives "Reclaim" FDR?
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 150
Aug 15, 2025
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes