The Book of Woke: The Basis of Critical Constructivism

The "Woke" worldview, however it manifests, has a proper name, and it is "critical constructivism." Helpfully, there's a book about critical constructivism specifically, written by the man who first outlined it by that name, Joe L. Kincheloe. James Lindsay, host of the New Discourses Podcast, calls this book "The Book of Woke" and has been reading from it as a loose podcast series to help people understand what "Woke" really means. It's not a slur, a smear, or even a slang term anymore. It means something quite specific. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay takes you through a series of bullet points outlined by Kincheloe along with the twelve defining points of critical constructivism so you can better understand what "Woke" is. Join him to sharpen your understanding.