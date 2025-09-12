The American Idea

Is America just an idea? No, it isn't, but America is based on an idea. That idea is simple: free men and women can govern themselves by taking personal responsibility, and organizing the political structure this way will produce both liberty and prosperity. No other nation in the history of the world has been explicitly based on an idea in this way, and the results have been tremendous. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay reminds every American of the idea his country was based on and calls them back to it. Join him to be inspired and have your faith in America restored!