Does America need a “New Founding”? Do we really need to scrap what we have and start over? Have things really got that bad? The Woke Right thinks so. They think so with such strength that they’ve created a sprawling set of institutions built around a venture capital and real estate firm (so, money) called exactly that: New Founding. New Founding is dir…
A New Founding By a Woke Right WEF?
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 147
Jul 18, 2025
New Discourses
