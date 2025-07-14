The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 2: Hitler's Nazi Race Ideology

Continuing the unique New Discourses treatment of the Nazi Experiment, which the Nazis proposed as a way for Germany to solve its "Weimar problems," we find ourselves having just learned that the Nazi "World Concept" (worldview or weltanschauung) is "racialist." But what does it contain? In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes us backwards into Chapter 11 of Volume 1 of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf to explain exactly what Hitler believed the "master race" thing was about, and who it was against (you know who!). Join him to continue peeling back the layers of lies we are currently being fed about the Nazis and to learn how horrifying their "experiment" really was always intended to be.