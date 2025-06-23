New Discourses

Communism Is Not Atheist
Communism Is Not Atheist

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 168
Jun 23, 2025
Is Communism atheist? Well, it depends on what you mean by "atheist." Communism certainly wants belief in God out of the picture, since it believes instead in Idealized Man as his own deity, but that's still believing in an idealized Communistic Man (which is a collective, not an individual) as a deity. It builds an entire destructive religion around this central and Luciferian evil, in fact. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay draws from several of Marx's writings to illustrate exactly what the relationship between Communism and atheism really is, and it's not what most people think. Atheism is "far from" Communism, in fact, Marx tells us. Join him to understand this crucially important point about one of the most evil ideologies ever to grip the mind of man.

