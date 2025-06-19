How Woke Uses Political Warfare as Intelligence Operations

Much of what Woke does in practice boils down to a certain kind of intelligence maneuver that might be referred to as "displacement." It's important to understand this activity because it is a bread-and-butter technique of Woke manipulation. In short, the Woke are masters of striking a target and getting the target to believe the strike came from somewhere else, which they will then attack instead of attacking the Woke. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains this important manipulative tactic so you can learn to see it and get out from under its spell.