Exclusion as the Basis of Wealth

We're inundated with messages that somehow "diversity is our strength" and the path to that strength and growth is through "inclusion." We also know that term is a Communist scam, and we've talked about that at length in the past, repeatedly. Well, it's time for a defense of exclusion as it is rightly meant by Communists, specifically the "fundamental right to exclude," which is a pillar of what defines private property. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains how this property, the fundamental right to exclude, is the basis for all wealth. It's not just an important episode to catch but one that's crucial to share with your kids who aren't getting these lessons at school.