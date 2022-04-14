Equity and Justice | New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 2

We hear about equity all the time but are rarely told that it's shorthand for Social Equity, or even "Critical Social Equity." We also hear all the time about Social Justice, which is sometimes referred to as Critical Social Justice. What are these concepts, though? In Woke Marxism, they are the rebranding of Socialism (Social Equity) and Communism (Social Justice), meant to be achieved through Critical Theory. That's it. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, James Lindsay explains Karl Marx's conception of the evolution of Socialism into Communism and then shows how the terms "equity" and "Social Justice" as widely used today reproduce this precise Theory in a new domain (identity politics) under new branding. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.