Introducing the Nazi Experiment

What happened in Germany from the early 1920s through 1945 is one of the greatest atrocities in human history. It was so bad, in fact, that it became a symbol of ultimate human evil eclipsing even Communism. This had its benefits, but it also presents a weakness. "Never forget" became "we forgot." In knowing that the Nazi Experiment was abjectly evil, we lost sight of why and how it was evil. To remedy this, James Lindsay, host of the New Discourses Podcast and New Discourses Bullets, has begun a sprawling podcast series on the "Nazi Experiment" you won't want to miss. This episode of New Discourses Bullets introduces the series, its rationale, and its unique framing. Since Never Again is now, this is crucial listening.