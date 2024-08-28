Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Equity's Handicapper General | James Lindsay

New Discourses
Aug 28, 2024
1
Share

Full video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-1-equity/

New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

1 Comment
New Discourses
New Discourses
Authors
New Discourses
Recent Posts
The Unhappy Rebellion of Radical Joy
  New Discourses
On Canadian Bedrooms and the Destruction of Collectivization
  New Discourses
Woke Isn't Insane; It's Evil
  New Discourses
Lenin and the Brutal Magic of Communism
  New Discourses
Communism Is Competitive
  New Discourses
Teilhard de Chardin and the Religion of Progress
  New Discourses
If That Ain't Communism...
  New Discourses