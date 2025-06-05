Exposing the MAGA Civil War

The MAGA Civil War is upon us, as many people have noticed. But what is it? Where did it come from? What are the sides, and who is right? In a recent long essay (https://newdiscourses.com/2025/05/the-woke-rights-elitist-coup-inside-the-maga-civil-war/) and New Discourses Podcast episode, James Lindsay outlined the origins and nature of the MAGA Civil War in unprecedented detail, but it is unfortunately very long. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, he summarizes the biggest takeaways from that longer presentation in a quickly digestible form. Join him to get the skinny on this crucial issue.