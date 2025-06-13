The Nazi Experiment, Vol. 1: The Nazi Racial Worldview

As recently introduced on the New Discourses Podcast, the Nazis performed an experiment of sorts between the mid 1920s and 1945, when that experiment met its catastrophic end. Framing what they did as an experiment is a valuable perspective. They found themselves in a certain set of unpleasant societal conditions, and they turned to Nazism to solve their problems. It failed. Miserably and disastrously. That experiment is therefore a warning to the world: if you find yourselves in conditions that seem similar, do not go the way of the Nazis. In this New Discourses podcast series, host James Lindsay walks the listener through portions of Hitler's Mein Kampf to explain clearly what the basis for the Nazi Experiment was, so that we might understand it. In this first episode, he reads from Chapter 1 of Volume 2 of that wretched book to explain the Nazi racial worldview (weltanshauung), which built the state we know and rightly hate on deliberate, knowing "racialism" (racism). Join him to understand and to see how close history is to rhyming again.