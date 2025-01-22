How Critical Theory Came to the United States | James Lindsay

Share this postNew DiscoursesHow Critical Theory Came to the United States | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:007Share this postNew DiscoursesHow Critical Theory Came to the United States | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHow Critical Theory Came to the United States | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJan 22, 20257Share this postNew DiscoursesHow Critical Theory Came to the United States | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postNew DiscoursesHow Critical Theory Came to the United States | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew DiscoursesSubscribeAuthorsNew DiscoursesRecent PostsThe Propaganda of Telling the Truth, Falsely2 hrs ago • New DiscoursesThe Difference Between Mao and Stalin | James LindsayJan 21 • New DiscoursesWelcome to the Two-Front War Against WokeJan 17 • New DiscoursesLeftism Means Coveting PowerJan 16 • New Discourses"How Do I Move Forward After Leaving the Woke Cult?"Jan 15 • New DiscoursesOur Present Choice: Catharsis or CivilizationJan 13 • New DiscoursesDrag Queens as Priests of Queer TheoryJan 8 • New Discourses
Share this post