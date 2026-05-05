How the Dialectic Makes You a Racist | James Lindsay

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/311How the Dialectic Makes You a Racist | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMay 05, 2026311ShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/03/how-critical-race-theory-operates/This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNew DiscoursesPursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNew DiscoursesRecent EpisodesDid Jews Move to Palestine Legally?May 4 • New DiscoursesThe Myth of the Blood, Vol. 1: Pseudo-Traditionalism and the Nordic ScienceMay 1 • New DiscoursesHeroism and Honor in the Fascist MindApr 24 • New DiscoursesThe Big Idea of Renormalization | James LindsayApr 23 • New DiscoursesThe Original Sin of Privilege | James LindsayApr 21 • New DiscoursesThe Nazi Experiment, Vol. 13: The Nazi Myth of the BloodApr 20 • New DiscoursesJames Reads the Bible: Matthew 6Apr 17 • New Discourses