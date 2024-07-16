Share this postIntersectionality Is Integral to Critical Race Theory | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0012Share this postIntersectionality Is Integral to Critical Race Theory | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIntersectionality Is Integral to Critical Race Theory | James LindsayNew DiscoursesJul 16, 202412Share this postIntersectionality Is Integral to Critical Race Theory | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/workshop-1-what-is-critical-race-theory/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShare this discussionIntersectionality Is Integral to Critical Race Theory | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsNew DiscoursesSubscribeAuthorsNew DiscoursesRecent PostsPierre Trudeau, the Club of Rome, and the Degrowth of CanadaJul 12 • New DiscoursesMerit is the Least Corrupt Form of Hierarchy | James LindsayJul 11 • New DiscoursesThe Long Roots of DEI Fraud | OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 134Jul 9 • New DiscoursesThe Evil Results of Communist HatecraftJul 3 • New DiscoursesReflexivity: Leftism in the 21st CenturyJun 28 • New DiscoursesWoke Ignorance in Maoist ChinaJun 26 • New DiscoursesDoes the US Constitution Need an Anti-Racism Amendment? | James LindsayJun 24 • New Discourses
Intersectionality Is Integral to Critical Race Theory | James Lindsay