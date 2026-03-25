Introducing Woke Nationalism

When we talk about Woke Left and Woke Right, while the essential core of being "Woke" is mostly the same, there are some key differences. These organizational and conceptual differences arise in part because of deeper differences in how each of these projects divides the world, always ultimately into "us versus them." With the Woke Left, it is divided starkly horizontally by classes deemed oppressor and oppressed. With the Woke Right, on the other hand, the model is more of circled wagons. The authentic, ideal nation defines the group that sees itself as alienated and even oppressed, while outside of that core are contaminants that are ultimately degrading it and ruining its inheritance. In this groundbreaking episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay introduces the concept of "Woke Nationalism" to explain this phenomenon, a Wokeness built around a collective of a nation. Join him to understand this important new idea.