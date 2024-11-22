New Discourses
Is the "Woke Right" Really Woke?
Is the "Woke Right" Really Woke?

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 142
Nov 22, 2024
What is the "Woke Right"? Does it really exist? Is it really Woke? If so, how? These are increasingly important questions in our present circumstances as a visibly radicalized Rightism is emerging from within the broader conservative coalition and aiming to distort its aims and values along some new (or new-old) path. In this special long episode of James Lindsay OnlySubs, my subscribers' only podcast, I take you through an essay about the Woke Right written by someone ostensibly on the Woke Right, C. Jay Engel, published in late May 2024 in American Reformer. Join me to explore the idea that the Woke Right really is Woke (and the Right hand of the Left) through an analysis of one of its members' own words.

Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
