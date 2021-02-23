"A republic, if you can keep it." Those famous words should instruct us about something important and central to liberal societal orders. You have to work to keep them. The thing is, I think liberal orders are generally hard to establish, relatively stable once established, and able to fall apart catastrophically and quickly in an accelerating way if ta…
Share this post
Liberalism is an Unstable Societal Equilibrium
newdiscourses.substack.com
Liberalism is an Unstable Societal Equilibrium
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 16
Feb 23, 2021
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes