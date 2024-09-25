Share this postObjective Truth is Irrelevant? | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:005Share this postObjective Truth is Irrelevant? | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherObjective Truth is Irrelevant? | James LindsayNew DiscoursesSep 25, 20245Share this postObjective Truth is Irrelevant? | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareFull video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionObjective Truth is Irrelevant? | James Lindsaynewdiscourses.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew DiscoursesSubscribeAuthorsNew DiscoursesRecent PostsLenin and the StateSep 20 • New Discourses21st Century CommunismSep 19 • New DiscoursesCommunism 3.0: The Succession of Capitalism and the China ModelSep 17 • New DiscoursesA Truly Disgusting Ideology | James LindsaySep 10 • New DiscoursesThe Communist Tragedy of Indigenous TechniquesSep 9 • New DiscoursesDon't Trust Woke LanguageSep 6 • New DiscoursesThe Unhappy Rebellion of Radical JoyAug 30 • New Discourses
Objective Truth is Irrelevant? | James Lindsay