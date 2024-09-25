Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Objective Truth is Irrelevant? | James Lindsay

New Discourses
Sep 25, 2024
Share

Full video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/

New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

New Discourses
New Discourses
Authors
New Discourses
Recent Posts
Lenin and the State
  New Discourses
21st Century Communism
  New Discourses
Communism 3.0: The Succession of Capitalism and the China Model
  New Discourses
A Truly Disgusting Ideology | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
The Communist Tragedy of Indigenous Techniques
  New Discourses
Don't Trust Woke Language
  New Discourses
The Unhappy Rebellion of Radical Joy
  New Discourses