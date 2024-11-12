Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

Panel: Grievance Studies

Boghossian, Lindsay, Nayna, O'Fallon, and Pluckrose
New Discourses
Nov 12, 2024
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

In October 2019, James Lindsay, Peter Boghossian, Helen Pluckrose, and filmmaker Mike Nayna gathered in London for a panel moderated by Michael O’Fallon to reflect on the infamous "Grievance Studies" project, often called "Sokal Squared." This provocative project involved writing and submitting intentionally absurd papers filled with ideological jargon …

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Authors
New Discourses
Recent Posts
Woke for Dummies
  New Discourses
Be a Leader or Be a Supporter
  New Discourses
Communism 2.0: Industrial Communism | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
The Basics of Cultural Marxism
  New Discourses
What is the Woke Right?
  New Discourses
Communism 1.0: Theoretical Communism | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
The DARVO of "You're Divisive!"
  New Discourses