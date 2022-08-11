New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 16 Thanks to Drag Queen Story Hour, groomer schools, and all other things sex, gender, and sexuality pushed by today's out-of-control Woke Marxist Left, Queer Theory has been pushed front and center in the public consciousness, but what is it? Simply put, Queer Theory is Queer Marxism, which is a Marxist Theory about a form of sociocultural "property" called "normalcy," "normality," or "normativity," that it believes to have been unjustly created and in need of destruction and total abolition. As such, it's incredibly dangerous and destructive, particularly on the formative and impressionable psychologies of children, whom it targets in particular, often directly through our schools and children's entertainment programming. On this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down what Queer Theory is, partly in its own foundational words, and illustrates succinctly why it is a form of Queer Marxism that must be stopped. Join him to learn about this important and timely topic! Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support/ Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames Subscribe to New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.