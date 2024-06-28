Reflexivity: Leftism in the 21st Century

Dialectical Leftism doesn't just do the old Marxist thing anymore. There's a new dialectical game in town that allows Marxists worldwide to transcend classical Marxism, including in the Chinese Communist Party over the last few decades. That method is called "reflexivity," as it was outlined as a so-called "shoelace dialectic" by George Soros in his famous book The Alchemy of Finance. Host James Lindsay detailed the Soros method recently in a long-form podcast on the New Discourses Podcast platform, and here, he summarizes the essential points in short form for the New Discourses Bullets. Join him for this important episode to learn how propaganda and driven feedback loops are misshaping the world.