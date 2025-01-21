Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Difference Between Mao and Stalin | James Lindsay

New Discourses
Jan 21, 2025
Share

Full Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2024/11/communism-2-0-industrial-communism-james-lindsay/

New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

New Discourses
New Discourses
Authors
New Discourses
Recent Posts
Welcome to the Two-Front War Against Woke
  New Discourses
Leftism Means Coveting Power
  New Discourses
"How Do I Move Forward After Leaving the Woke Cult?"
  New Discourses
Our Present Choice: Catharsis or Civilization
  New Discourses
Drag Queens as Priests of Queer Theory
  New Discourses
Marxism is a Christian Heresy
  New Discourses
Socialism, Communism, Marxism; What's the Difference?
  New Discourses