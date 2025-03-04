The Point of Woke Culture | James Lindsay

Share this postNew DiscoursesThe Point of Woke Culture | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:004Share this postNew DiscoursesThe Point of Woke Culture | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Point of Woke Culture | James LindsayNew DiscoursesMar 04, 20254Share this postNew DiscoursesThe Point of Woke Culture | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareFull Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/01/james-lindsay-goes-to-oxford/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postNew DiscoursesThe Point of Woke Culture | James LindsayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew DiscoursesSubscribeAuthorsNew DiscoursesRecent PostsThe Deadly Fraud of Restorative Justice in SchoolsFeb 28 • New DiscoursesThe False, Hyper-Reality of Woke | James LindsayFeb 26 • New DiscoursesAgitation and Propaganda: The Battlespace of the 21st CenturyFeb 21 • New DiscoursesHow Did Communism Get Into the Corporations? | James LindsayFeb 19 • New DiscoursesThe Road Away from RadicalizationFeb 14 • New DiscoursesWe Are the Fake News NowFeb 7 • New DiscoursesDon't Mistake Malice For IncompetenceFeb 6 • New Discourses
Share this post