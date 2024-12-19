New Discourses
The Real Purpose of Safe Spaces
The Real Purpose of Safe Spaces

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 104
Dec 19, 2024
“Safe spaces" on college campuses are not new. In fact, they're not a very old, very tired topic. So is all of the "Coddling of the American Mind" infantilization like we recently saw on campuses across America in the wake of President Trump's second electoral victory. The thing is, these obviously pathetic phenomena serve an educational purpose. That is, they're pedagogical. Their real purpose is to convince young minds that it is traumatic when politics don't go Left and then to "structure the environment to resolve that [trauma] productively" for Woke causes. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains the twisted pedagogical purpose of safe spaces, coloring books, puppies, and bubbles as a response to politics that rejects Marxism. Join him for an important lesson.

